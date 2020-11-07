Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

