Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $4,758,268. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 148.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

