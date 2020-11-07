Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Receives $8.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 275,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $410.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.