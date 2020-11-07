Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $61.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

