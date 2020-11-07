ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

