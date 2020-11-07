Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $20.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.97.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

