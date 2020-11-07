Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 38,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 97,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,125,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $217,316,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

