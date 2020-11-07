Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Nov 7th, 2020

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Visa by 85.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 164,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

