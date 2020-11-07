Visteon (NYSE:VC) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.08

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.08 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 319149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $8,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

