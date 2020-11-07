Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 225 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a SEK 184 target price on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 182.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

