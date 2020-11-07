Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Vonage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG opened at $12.71 on Friday. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $310.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.