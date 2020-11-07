Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Vonage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.
VG opened at $12.71 on Friday. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
