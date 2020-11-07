Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.22

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 172573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of research firms have commented on VG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $310.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

