Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

