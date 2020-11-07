Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average of $236.67.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total transaction of $5,171,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,256 shares of company stock worth $158,764,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

