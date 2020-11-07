WaykiChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.41 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $18.94. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00191080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01093021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

