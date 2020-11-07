WazirX (WRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One WazirX token can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $19.44 million and $2.52 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00191080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01093021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

