WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) PT Set at C$9.35 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$9.35 target price on WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of CVE:WELL opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.