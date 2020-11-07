Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.91 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

