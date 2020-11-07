West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $17.10 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WTBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

