West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by 24.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $295.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $303.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

