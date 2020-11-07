Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $567,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

