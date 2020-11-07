Wincanton plc (WIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.85 on January 22nd

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WIN stock opened at GBX 236.99 ($3.10) on Friday. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

