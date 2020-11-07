Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $132.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.79, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,737,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.