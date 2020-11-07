Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by 143.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Winmark stock opened at $171.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $68,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,558 shares of company stock worth $6,358,119. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

