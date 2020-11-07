Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) target price (up previously from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Davy Research downgraded Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,679.80 ($48.08).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,662 ($47.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,258.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,264.59.

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24), for a total transaction of £506,240 ($661,405.80). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.