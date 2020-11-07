Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) Sell Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) price objective (up from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,150 ($54.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,679.80 ($48.08).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,662 ($47.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,264.59. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.13).

In other Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total value of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24), for a total transaction of £506,240 ($661,405.80).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

