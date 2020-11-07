WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 89.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 177.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 144.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 430,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

