WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New $103.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.13.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

