WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $65.62 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.13.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

