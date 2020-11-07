WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $65.62 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.13.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

