Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.63

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 174006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

XBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -458.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.