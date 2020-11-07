XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.63 and last traded at $99.01, with a volume of 41971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

