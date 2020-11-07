YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.60

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 1366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on YASKY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut YASKAWA Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $899.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.