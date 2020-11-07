Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. BGC Partners also posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

