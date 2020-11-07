Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vaxart by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $2,574,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

