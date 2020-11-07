Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. ADTRAN posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ADTRAN by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ADTRAN by 204.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $12.19 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $576.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

