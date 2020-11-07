Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.23 Million

Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $25.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $25.60 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $23.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $97.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.02 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ACBI opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $294.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $794,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

