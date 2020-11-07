Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Photronics also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,890 shares of company stock valued at $309,844. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

