Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $228.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group continues to gain from hospice admissions, which rose year over year in the reported quarter. Increase in the bottom-line buoys optimism. LHC Group is also anticipated to gain from joint ventures (JV). The recent finalization of JV partnership with Orlando Health is encouraging. LHC Group remains focused on acquisitions and JVs for inorganic expansion. Its pipeline of potential M&A growth opportunities also remains robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. Expansion is operating margin is encouraging. LHC Group exited the second quarter on a mixed note.Over the past year, the company has outperformed its industry. However, the company witnessed decline in home health service revenues in the quarter under review. Also, a highly competitive home healthcare market adds to the woes.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut LHC Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $226.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.70 and its 200 day moving average is $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.56. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LHC Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

