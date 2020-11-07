Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $808.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

