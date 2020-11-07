Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

