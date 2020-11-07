Zacks Investment Research Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.

COR opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,116 shares of company stock valued at $856,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.