Zacks Investment Research Lowers MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

MGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $534.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

