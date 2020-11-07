Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have declined over the past year but narrower than its industry’s fall. Moreover, ahead of the third quarter earnings release the Zacks Consensus Estimate for funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged over the past week. The company is likely to benefit from its solid portfolio, high-quality tenant roster and restructuring efforts. However, retail REITs, which were already battling store closures and tenant bankruptcies, have been affected due to low footfall at properties amid the social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This has emerged as a pressing concern for the company, as the trend is considerably hindering mall-tenant sales and bringing down the demand for the retail real estate space. Also, it is likely to have an adverse impact on the tenants’ rent paying ability.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 20.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 42,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

