Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

BKCC stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.94%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

