Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong demand for its networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets are driving Marvell’s revenues. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, Marvell expects the storage business to start recovering from coronavirus impacts on the supply chain in the near term. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, demand in enterprise market is expected to remain soft in the near-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the US government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,343,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

