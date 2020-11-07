Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

MBIN opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

