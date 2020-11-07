Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to “Buy”

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 994,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after buying an additional 69,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

