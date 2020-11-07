ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.39

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 338369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -97.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

See Also: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit