ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.39

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 338369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -97.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

