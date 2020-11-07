Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $115.25 and last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 35500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

